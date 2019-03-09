MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says two people are dead following a collision in Marietta Saturday evening.
FOX Carolina learned from the office that the collision was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Dacusville Highway, involving a 1994 Nissan SUV and a 1987 International box truck. The SUV carried a 21-year-old male driver and a 19-year-old female occupant, both of Marietta. The woman died on the scene of the collision, while the man passed away at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Sunday afternoon, the coroner identified the driver as 21-year-old Adam Charles Hewit. His passenger was Michaela Lynn McKittrick, 19.
South Carolina Highway patrol later released more details. According to troopers, the SUV was traveling east on Dacusville Highway and the box truck, driven by a 70-year-old from Marietta, was traveling west.
SCHP says the SUV went off the right side of the road, and the driver over-corrected to the left of the center line. The box truck then crashed into the right side of the SUV.
Everyone involved was wearing their seat belts. Both occupants of the SUV had to be extricated, troopers said. The driver of the box truck was also injured and transported to a local hospital via EMS.
Troopers say there are no charges in this case.
The roadway was blocked as authorities investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.