GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly collision Saturday evening in Greenville.
The office confirmed to FOX Carolina the collision happened on Valentine Street near Odessa Street just after 5 p.m.
The coroner later identified the victim as 47-year-old Timothy Williams of Greenville. According to the report from the office, Timothy was driving his blue Dodge Dakota on Valentine Street when he went off the left side of the roadway and struck a power pole. He passed away on the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for January 21.
SCHP and the coroner's office will continue to investigate.
