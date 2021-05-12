GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that a deceased man was discovered lying on the side of the road near the intersection of South Florida Ave. and South Washington Ave.
According to a release from the coroner, the victim was identified as a 58-year-old man, but his name has not been released as of this writing.
This incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to the coroner.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that the man was found with trauma to his neck.
