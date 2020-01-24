Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County coroner has released the name of a man who was found shot to death in his home.
Coroner Parks Evans said his office was called to the scene around 6:48 a.m. Friday
According to deputies, a man was found deceased in the house at 3 Mendel Drive.
Evans said Steven D. Griesinger, 61, died from a gunshot wound to the head.
The death has been ruled a homicide.
The case remains under investigation.
Deputies have not yet named any suspects in the case.
