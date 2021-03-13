GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that it is responding to a fatal wreck along Fowler Circle in Greenville.
Details of the incident have not yet been released as of this writing.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
