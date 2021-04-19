GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville County Coroner is responding to a scene on McKelvey Road Monday night.
The coroner said they received reports of a traffic collision and a victim of a gunshot wound at the scene.
We have a crew on the way and are working to get more details.
