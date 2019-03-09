MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says two people are dead following a collision in Marietta Saturday evening.
FOX Carolina learned from the office that the collision was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Dacusville Road near SC-186, involving an SUV and a box truck. The SUV carried a male and a female occupant. The woman died on the scene of the collision, while the man passed away at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
As of writing, the identities of the deceased have not been made available.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating as well, saying the roadway is blocked.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
