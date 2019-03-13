GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Council met Wednesday for an executive session meeting to discuss Greenville County Manager Joe Kernell’s contract after a law firm hired to review the contract deemed it invalid.
Documents from Halligan, Mahoney, and Williams dated March 11 state that the attorneys believe a court would find Kernell’s 2011 contract “unenforceable” and that Kernell should be considered an “at-will employee of the county.”
After Wednesday’s council meeting and an initial motion which failed, council approved a contract for Kernell.
Under the deal, he will earn an annual salary of $280,624 plus benefits for 3 years. There is also a clause in the contract for a yearly review with the option to extend and increase pay.
MORE NEWS - Gov. McMaster: Carolina Panthers considering moving operations, practice facilities to South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.