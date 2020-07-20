GREENVILL COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Members of the Greenville County Council will approved a proposed resolution that entails the creation of a Citizen Advisory Board for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at a meeting Tuesday.
The vote in favor of the new committee was unanimous.
Greenville County Sheriff Lewis is requesting the council consider participating in creating the new citizen-based advisory body on policing and public safety practices in the community.
The resolution mentions the recent protests throughout the country, and in South Carolina, stating they've brought an increased awareness to the need to maintain current procedures for law enforcement actions that are in step with community concerns and needs.
Twelve individuals will be appointed to the board by the County Council in consultation with Sheriff Lewis.
Their main job will be to foster greater transparency and a stronger public trust between law enforcement and the community through review and discussion on certain matters related to public safety and police work in Greenville County.
The board will review, upon referral or request by Sheriff Lewis, the Sheriff's Office policies concerning use of force, body worn camera, K9s, general officer training, de-escalation training, and data reporting.
