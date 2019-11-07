GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The next sheriff to be sworn in to protect and serve Greenville County will be starting at a lower salary.
A county spokesman said Greenville County Council voted to reduce the sheriff’s salary from $171,000 to $150,000 when the next sheriff takes office next year.
A special election will be held in March to determine the county’s next top lawman after former sheriff Will Lewis was officially removed from office last month once he was convicted of misconduct and sentenced to a year in prison.
Johnny Mack Brown, who served as sheriff from 1976 until he retired in 2001, was re-appointed as interim-sheriff by the governor after Lewis was indicted in 2018.
Councilman Lynn Ballard said the council researched what other sheriffs in the state are making and found that $150,000 was the mid-range salary.
Some sheriffs make more than that based on their years of experience.
Former Greenville County Sheriff Steve Loftis was paid $170,000 based on his experience and council did not vote to change the starting salary when Lewis took office in 2017.
Ballard said council did not feel that the current candidates for sheriff have enough experience for a $171,000 salary.
