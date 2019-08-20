GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Council has declared the month of August as “Released-Time Education Month,” according to a news release from Christian Learning Centers of Greenville.
The declaration will be made official during Tuesday’s county council meeting,
CLC is offering an online Bible course as part of its Released-Time Christian Education program.
For 22 years, the program has provided Bible classes for elective credit to Greenville County high school students at no cost.
For more information about the Released-Time Christian Education online program, click here.
