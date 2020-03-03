GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Council on Tuesday failed to pass a resolution to “sunset” previous non-binding County Council resolutions, including a 1996 resolution that the LGBTQ community has recently been petitioning councilmembers to clear from the books.
In the 1996 Family Values Resolution passed in a split vote, expressing approval of “traditional family values” instead of LGBTQ lifestyles which were, per the resolution, “incompatible with Greenville County standards."
PREVIOUSLY - LGBTQ groups get support from all but 4 members of Greeville County Council about 1996 resolution
The council voted 6-5 in favor of the sunset resolution, but there were not enough votes to pass the resolution.
The resolution did pass during a committee vote earlier in the day but failed to pass during the meeting reading.
