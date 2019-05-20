GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Activists gathered at the Greenville County Square government complex on Monday, calling for county council members to bring a “halt to petty bickering and political shenanigans” and to move forward with the plan to redevelop the site.
However after a meeting, the council decided against it.
The council has considered a motion to halt the project.
Tuesday, the council members decided not to move forward with the project at this time, FOX Carolina learned at the chamber meeting.
Eight members voted opposed to it, while four voted in favor of it.
