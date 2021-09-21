GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday night to become a right to keep and bear arms jurisdiction for Second Amendment rights.
This ordinance means that the county will not use public money to help federal or state agencies engage in any unlawful restrictions of gun rights, according to officials. This ordinance does not apply to people who have been convicted of a felony, according to officials.
The council vote unanimously in favor of the ordinance.
