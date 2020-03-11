GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Council once again discussed the county’s 1996 resolution speaking against LGBTQ lifestyles in a special called meeting on Wednesday.
The issue at hand was the 1996 Family Values Resolution, which expressed approval of “traditional family values” over LGBTQ lifestyles which were, per the resolution, “incompatible with Greenville County standards."
Despite a continued push from the LGBTQ community, the council’s recent effort to pass a “sunset resolution” to rid the books of that 1996 resolution and others failed by one vote during the regularly scheduled council meeting.
In a special-called meeting on Wednesday, council members first voted in favor of revisiting the sunset resolution and then voted 7-5 in favor of passing it.
A packed house of people calling for the 1996 resolution to be rescinded watched the proceedings and cheered when the council voted to pass the resolution.
The Greenville Chamber released this statement against the council’s 1996 resolution prior to Wednesday's vote:
“The Greenville Chamber supports policies that promote economic inclusion, growth, and competitiveness. The County Council resolution at the center of the current debate does not reflect the diverse, successful community that Greenville has become in the past 24 years. Companies in Greenville County and throughout the region recognize the value of diversity in their workforce, their customers, and their leadership.
Determining our community’s values is not the purview of the Greenville County Council. Those values are instilled and nurtured every day in Greenville’s homes, houses of worship, and community groups. It is the County Council’s responsibility to enact policies that address our community’s challenges and ensure the county government carries out its duties and responsibilities in a fair and impartial way – without regard to race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or religious beliefs.
We look forward to working with the Council on measures that will accelerate paths to economic prosperity for everyone in Greenville, including increased educational attainment, improved infrastructure, and better access to high-wage, high-skill, high-demand jobs."
United Way of Greenville also issued this statement on Wednesday, asking the county council to rescind the controversial resolution:
“United Way of Greenville County, Greenville Partnership for Philanthropy, Community Foundation of Greenville, Hollingsworth Funds, Elbert W. Rogers Foundation, and the Jolley Foundation join the call for Greenville County Council to immediately take the necessary measures to rescind the 1996 resolution at the center of the current debate.
“We know the people of Greenville County to be welcoming, caring and generous in their support of our neighbors. The anti-LGBTQ resolution adopted 24 years ago is a stain on our great community as it fails to reflect the diverse, forward-thinking, open-hearted place that we call home.
“We are a stronger, better community when we embrace our differences and stand united for all.”
PREVIOUSLY - Greenville Co. Council fails to pass 'Sunset Resolution' to rid books of many old resolutions, including 1996 resolution against LGBTQ lifestyles
