GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Council passed a resolution on Monday night to encourage the South Carolina General Assembly to pass a proposed law concerning religious services.
The law (House Bill 3105) would declare that religious services are an essential service and must be allowed to continue during a State of Emergency.
The resolution says that the Greenville County Council sees the significance of this legislation and believes that it would advance the constitutional right to the free exercise of religion.
The law passed the South Carolina House of Representatives earlier this year. It was then sent to the South Carolina Senate where it was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
You can read the full resolution at Resolution Religious Freedom.
