GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Council will vote Tuesday on a first reading of a proposed ordinance to consolidate wastewater collection and sewer treatment services in unincorporated parts of the county.
The proposed ordinance reads as follows:
TO INITIATE THE CONSOLIDATION OF WASTEWATER COLLECTION AND TREATMENT IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE PRESENT BOUNDARIES OF THE METROPOLITAN SEWER SUBDISTRICT ARE SHARED WITH RENEWABLE WATER RESOURCES (“ReWa”); TO PROVIDE FOR A PLAN OF CONSOLIDATION FOR THE SPECIAL PURPOSE DISTRICTS INVOLVED IN WASTEWATER PURPOSES; AND TO APPROVE ANY NECESSARY INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENTS RELATING TO CONSOLIDATION.
Councilman Dan Tripp stated in a memo that he will request that the ordinance be referred to the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee.
The ordinance is on the agenda for the County Council meeting set to begin at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
