GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – A special-called meeting of the Greenville County Council could end with a key change to how the council hears from the public. Specifically, a proposed amendment package would seek to alter how public comments are heard for non-agenda-related items.
The proposed package from council members Liz Seman and Lynn Ballard would strike a statement in the meeting rules that allows for public comment on items or events that aren’t specifically listed on regular meeting agendas, provided that community members who attend sign up to speak prior to the meeting beginning. In its place, new language is proposed that would allow the council to convene at new meetings scheduled by the county council chairman to hear from citizens regarding matters not currently on published meeting agendas. These public input sessions would last no longer than an hour, and limit each person to speaking for up to three minutes. The main proposed change is that these public input meetings are scheduled at the discretion of the county council chairman.
The possible change to public comment isn’t the only item on Friday’s special-called meeting; as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many citizens to work from home, council members have been conducting meetings remotely. Another change to the meeting rules would strike the requirement for council members to be physically present in order to be counted as part of a quorum, to discuss items, and to vote on said items. This same requirement is also proposed to be struck for committee meetings, not just full council meetings. The council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss the amendment package. The meeting will be streamed live at this link.
Take a look at the amendment package below.
