(GREENVILLE, SC/FOX Carolina) - During a special called meeting on Friday, Greenville County Council voted in favor of amending their rules to allow council members to attend virtually.
Due to the pandemic, County Council had previously issued an emergency order allowing for virtual council meetings but the order was set to expire Friday. The new amendment allows each council member to decide whether they will attend meetings in-person, or via Zoom.
Discussion over the decision was contentious, but the vote passed 8 to 1.
Councilman Rick Roberts was the only vote in opposition. During the meeting, Roberts said he feels strongly council should return to in-person meetings with the public allowed to be in attendance.
"The people can't speak so I'm speaking for them," Roberts said.
Several council members said they were concerned about the health of 91-year-old councilwoman Xanthene Norris and felt she was a strong example of why a virtual option should be available.
Norris said she has not been attending church during the pandemic and has been staying home. She said if she were to meet in person, she would want plenty of room for social distancing.
"I'm not coming around y'all right now," said Councilman Ennis Fant. He strongly opposed any council members returning in person and said a meeting of the entire council would be "reckless."
Moving forward after the amendment passed, each council member will decide whether to attend in-person or via Zoom.
A second item on the agenda for the special called meeting was a proposed amendment to change how public comment is held for items not on the regular council agenda. The proposal would block public comment on non-agenda items during regular meetings, but the council chairman would schedule public input sessions where these items could be discussed.
During Friday's meeting, chairman Butch Kirven said he believes the public input sessions would be scheduled at least once a month.
However, council did not vote on the amendment. Councilman Lynn Ballard made a motion for discussion on the issue to be moved to the December 1 regulary-scheduled council meeting to give council members more time to hear from constituents and consider the issue.
Ballard's motion passed unanimously.
Council will take up the issue of non-agenda-related public comment on December 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.