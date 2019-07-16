GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Council voted to move forward with the plan to buy buildings along Halton Road in which to move state offices and redevelop the County Square property, according to the county spokesman.
The state offices across the street from County Square will have to be torn down and the offices moved before the redevelopment project begins.
Spokesman Bob Mihalic said there had been a lot of disagreement about this and the project wasn't moving forward because until council could agree a place for state offices.
Mihalic said the latest vote will allow the county administrator to begin negotiating with the properties’ owners on a price and purchasing options.
The County Council votes 9-2 to approve the measure. One council member was absent.
“This is a huge step in moving forward with this project,” Mihalic said.
PREVIOUSLY - Motion to halt County Square redevelopment fails, plan will move forward
