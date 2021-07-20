GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Council voted on Tuesday to pass the third reading of a proposed ordinance that would decide the fate of the property that houses the site of the former Woodfield Community Center.
According to the ordinance, the property would be transferred to the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority.
County council has previously discussed demolishing the community center but many local residents have pushed for it to be renovated instead.
The ordinance passed by a vote of 10 in favor and two opposed.
PREVIOUSLY: Greenville Co. Council to discuss fate of Woodfield Community Center
