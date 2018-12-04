GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you hop on the Southern Connector in Greenville County in a car, pickup truck, or SUV you will pay $1.75. There are toll booths with attendants, but some say not much else.
"We've got to do a better job of industrial and commercial development in Greenville County," Ennis Fant said.
The private road opened in 2000 with hopes of driving new businesses and homes to the area. However, Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant says instead there's a $160 million ticket that needs to be paid.
"What we're asking county council to do is to lend their support to the idea of opening up the Southern Connector and making it a free 16-mile of industry," Fant said."We're going to approach the Greenville delegation to ask them to approach DOT- Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration about funds."
Fant says if infrastructure like gas, water, and sewer are put in the place, industries woudl move in and that could help put the brakes on an increase in property taxes.
"The amount of property taxes, business income taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes that will be generated for decades would overwhelm the $160 million that's upfront," Fant said.
Tim Brett is a spokesperson with the Southern Connector.
"It's an intriguing idea," Brett said.
He says the state would have to handle the debt and maintenance fees for the road.
"It would be very unusual for the state to spend $150 or $200 million to payoff debt that they don't owe. But, that's a decision for them to make and not for us," Brett said.
He says right now the Southern Connector is doing well.
"It's had it's biggest traffic, the largest revenue in 2018 that we've ever had and the future looks bright," Brett said.
Fant presented the proposal to Greenville County Council on Tuesday, Decemeber 4. A council committee also discussed a potential sewer project in the southern part of Greenville County near areas of the Southern Connector. Fant believes the project would be attractive to new industry. However, the committee tabled the sewer proposal and full council is expected to address it at a later date.
