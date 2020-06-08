GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) For nearly two weeks, massive groups of people have gathered throughout the country - protesting in the wake of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.
While the rallies are part of a movement calling for justice and reform, the large gatherings go against social distancing protocols, as the coronavirus pandemic remains a prominent concern around the world.
Some protesters have worn masks, but data shows that the cases of coronavirus have begun to increase once more. South Carolina's Greenville County has actually been labeled as a hot spot by state health officials, as it has seen the biggest number of reported cases in recent weeks.
With this in mind, Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant announced Monday that anyone who has participated in the county's many protests over the last two weeks is invited to receive a free COVID-19 test at the Greenville Convention Center.
Previously, the free tests had been offered for first responders and healthcare workers only.
The free testing will be available through the end of the week.
MORE NEWS:
Protesters gather outside longtime Greenville restaurant following owner's social media posts; owner says he regrets some of what was posted
The more Mellow Mushroom pizzas you buy through June 11, the more they'll donate to charities & frontline workers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.