Groundbreaking ceremony for new County Administration Building. (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 4, 2020)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Councilmembers met Monday afternoon to celebrate the start of construction of the new County Administration Building.

The new building will be constructed at 301 University Ridge as part of a billion-dollar redevelopment plan.

The new building will have a parking garages and additional area for office spaces.

A county spokesman said site work has been completed and vertical construction is expected to begin soon.

Construction is expected to take roughly two years, council members said.

