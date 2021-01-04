GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Councilmembers met Monday afternoon to celebrate the start of construction of the new County Administration Building.
The new building will be constructed at 301 University Ridge as part of a billion-dollar redevelopment plan.
The new building will have a parking garages and additional area for office spaces.
A county spokesman said site work has been completed and vertical construction is expected to begin soon.
Construction is expected to take roughly two years, council members said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.