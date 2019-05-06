GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate dentist who South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control filed multiple charges against for unlawfully distributing prescription drugs has issued a statement of apology via his attorney.
DHEC said Dr. Glenn Robert Head of Eastside Pediatric Dentistry in Greenville was charged with five counts of possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, six counts of MDP narcotic drugs in Schedule I and Schedule II, and one count of violating drug distribution law.
The warrants state Head unlawfully prescribed various drugs, including Valium, Hydrocodone, and Triazolam, to people with whom he did not have bona fide practitioner-patient relationships with. The warrants also allege there were no medical or dental records to justify the prescriptions and no records of the prescriptions.
The offenses occurred between May and December 2018 at Head’s practice on Pointe Circle in Greenville, the warrants state.
The warrants were signed on April 30, 2019 and Head was arrested on May 3.
In a statement Head released via his attorney, Beattie Ashmore, the doctor said he never intended to do anything wrong or break the law.
Below is the full statement:
I apologize to the families of my patients as well as my friends, family and associates for mistakes I have made in my practice. The charges I face relate to prescriptions written for friends undergoing medical treatments. It was never my intent to do anything wrong or break the law. I have already taken steps to address shortcomings in my record keeping and practices identified by DHEC. For further information, contact Beattie Ashmore at (864) 467-1001.
Dr. Glenn Head, DDS
