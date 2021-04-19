Generic handcuffs
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that three arrests have been made in a cold case homicide. 

According to release from GCSO, Sheriff Hobart Lewis will announce the arrests as well as further details on the case in a press conference. 

The press conference will be held on Tuesday at 11:00am, according to the sheriff's office. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

