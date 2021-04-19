GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that three arrests have been made in a cold case homicide.
According to release from GCSO, Sheriff Hobart Lewis will announce the arrests as well as further details on the case in a press conference.
The press conference will be held on Tuesday at 11:00am, according to the sheriff's office.
Stay tuned for more updates.
MORE NEWS: Man arrested in Wisconsin tavern shooting that killed 3 people, injured 3 others, authorities say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.