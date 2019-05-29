GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies are getting a raise, effective immediately, a spokesman for the county said Wednesday.
Greenville County Council voted Wednesday in a budget workshop meeting to pass a $1.5 million plan to increase deputies’ salaries.
The breakdown is as follows:
Non-certified deputies’ hourly wages will be increased from $16.58 to $19.
Certified deputies’ hourly wages will be increased from $17.24 to $19.75.
Master deputies will get an hourly increase from $22.50 to $23.09
Sergeants will see an increase from $25.50 to $25.71 an hour.
The pay raise will bump non-certified deputies up to $39,520 per year and certified deputies to $41,080 a year.
County Council is expected to vote in June on another proposal to increase all county employees’ pay by 2.5 percent. If that passes, deputies will get the additional increase as well.
