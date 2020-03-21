GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say that an investigation into the shooting death of a 48-year-old man led to an arrest Friday night.
GCSO says the call came from the 200 block of Neely Mill Road in Greer around 4:20 p.m., indicating a man was shot. Deputies arrived on scene and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputies say they've made contact with a person of interest, but did not indicate if anyone was arrested or detained. Deputies believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.
We learned from the coroner's office the victim was 48-year-old Jerry Andrew Gentry, Jr., and that the shooting unfolded during an altercation with another adult. The altercation happened inside the home Gentry and the other person lived in.
Friday night, Greenville County deputies said they arrested a 65-year-old man in connection to Gentry Jr.'s death.
Isaiah Yeargin was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains in the Greenville County Detention Center under no bond.
Deputies continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.