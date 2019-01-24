Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have arrested 21-year-old Ahmadgyai Laquan Andres Hall in connection to a shooting earlier this month.
Deputies say on January 1, around 5 p.m., Hall fired a at a car with three people inside, one of which was an infant. Deputies say the incident took place on City Heights Court near Boulder Creek.
Luckily, deputies say no one in the car was hit.
Deputies issued warrants for Hall's arrest, and say he was take into custody on Tuesday, January 22.
Arrest records show Hall has multiple charges against him including, resisting arrest, 3 counts of attempted murder, 2 counts of violating parole, hit and run with great bodily injury, unlawful carrying of a pistol, reckless driving, possession of a gun while committing a violent crime, possession of marijuana second offense
Hall is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
