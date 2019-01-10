GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help tracking down a missing woman who suffers from several health-related issues.
Deputies said they are searching for 56-year-old Tammie Brockman. She was last seen at a residence on Muddy Ford Road in Greenville Tuesday around 9 p.m.
Brockman was discovered missing at around 6 a.m. Wednesday and reported missing Wednesday evening by family members.
Deputies said Brockman has reportedly left without anyone’s knowledge on several occasions and is believed to be in a red 4-door Mazda with South Carolina license plate of LLL-831.
Brockman is 5’5” tall, weighs 165 pounds, has gray hair and wears glasses.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call 911 or 864-271-5210 immediately.
