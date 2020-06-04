Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding a missing woman.
Deputies say 26-year-old Kayla Marie Wardell was last seen at an address on Tex McClure Lane on May 17, 2020.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding here whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
More news: Almost 19,000 filed initial unemployment claims in S.C. last week; numbers continue to trend down
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.