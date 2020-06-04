Kayla Marie Wardell

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding a missing woman. 

Deputies say 26-year-old Kayla Marie Wardell was last seen at an address on Tex McClure Lane on May 17, 2020. 

Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding here whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. 

