GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at the Family Dollar at 2424 Old Buncombe Road.
The robbery happened on November 14, 2019.
Deputies said the suspect reportedly goes by the name “Jamaica” and anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Investigator Grubbs at 864-467-5593 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case number19-197157.
