LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for help identifying two people accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters from vehicles on a property of Highway 11 in Landrum.
Deputies said the suspects also rummaged through several unlocked vehicles on the property.
Deputies released photos of the two suspects and asked anyone who may be able to identify them to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case number 19-205690.
