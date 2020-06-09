GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying a suspect who is accused of stealing several packages from a home on N. Washington Avenue and then fleeing on a bicycle.
The suspect was wearing a black Charlotte Hornets jacket with the Jordan 12’s (Flu Game).
Deputies ask anyone who recognizes this person to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.