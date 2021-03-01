GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have asked for help identifying a suspect accused of using a hatchet in a robbery at a pawn shop.
The incident happened at the Cash America Pawn on Mauldin Road on Feb. 23.
Dispatchers said deputies were on scene as of 1:15 p.m.
Deputies later confirmed they responded to a panic alarm and learned the business had been robbed by a man with a weapon.
On Monday, deputies posted images of the suspect and a vehicle on Facebook.
Deputies said the suspect used a hatchet to break into a jewelry case and steal several items. He then fled in a white Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-467-5283 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case #21-31063.
MORE NEWS - States to get 14.5M doses of vaccine this week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.