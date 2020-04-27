GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released surveillance photos of three suspects they say are accused of robbing the Lil’ Cricket at 5301 Old Augusta Road on April 20.
The robbery happened around 10:20 p.m.
Deputies said the three masked suspects entered the store and forcefully stole cash and other various items from inside. At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.
Deputies ask anyone with information to contact Investigator East at 864-467-5287 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Greenville Co. deputies searching for man who escaped from patrol vehicle while in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.