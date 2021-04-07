GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a runaway 14-year-old.
Deputies said they are searching for Savannah Thompson, who sometimes goes by the name “Jake."
Savannah was last seen on April 1, but has made contact with at least one other family member since. However, deputies said the teen's whereabouts are still unknown as of Wednesday
Investigators believe that Savannah may be in the Spartanburg area and are asking for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call Investigator Phillips at 864-467-4712 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
