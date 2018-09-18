GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies are asking for the public's help identifying an autobreaking suspect caught on camera.
The sheriff's office said deputies initially responded to Southern Fried Motorsports on 406 Belvue Road in Travelers Rest on September 6 after learning the suspect had tampered with multiple vehicles.
According to deputies, the suspect made entry into several of the vehicles before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.