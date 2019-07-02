GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown and Bon Secours Health System announced a new partnership to bring Project Lifesaver to the county.
The program is already in use in the city to help find missing and endangered people.
Bon Secours is sponsoring the program by providing $20,000 over a two-year period.
Project Lifesaver tracks endangered people via a radio frequency and a bracelet that the endangered person wears.
Brown said deputies can then use a device to track down the person over a seven-mile span.
Each bracelet costs $300 plus a maintenance fee.
