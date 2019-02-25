GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced that they'd arrested a member of the Mauldin Police Department Saturday night.
In the late hours of the night, around 1 a.m., deputies said they were dispatched to Sprouts Grocery in the Simpsonville area in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm.
When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim who said she and a male acquaintance were involved in an argument at a residence. During the course of the argument, the victim said the man went into a bedroom and produced a handgun.
Deputies say the victim told them the man pointed the handgun at her and told her to leave. She promptly left and called the Sheriff's Office.
Acting on probable cause, deputies then went to the residence.
Marcius Giovanni Atkinson was taken into custody without incident and placed in the detention center. He has been charged with pointing/presenting a firearm.
During deputies' investigation, they found that Atkinson is a member of the Mauldin Police Department. His exact position is unknown at this time.
Mauldin Police confirmed that Atkinson is employed as an officer with their department, and is under suspension at this time. The spokesperson for the police department declined to comment further on the case.
