GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a 19-year-old has been charged in a double shooting on Christmas Day.
Deputies said there were called out to Appaloosa Drive just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a reported shooting.
They arrived to find the two shooting victims. Others at the scene had also subdued Casey Aaron Prince, the suspect, and injured him in the process. The shooting, deputies learned, stemmed from an argument earlier in the day.
Deputies said Prince and the victims were taken to the hospital.
On Monday, deputies said Prince had been released from the hospital and booked into the county jail.
Deputies charged Prince with two counts of attempted murder, burglary first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The two shooting victims are expected to recover.
Deputies said no other charges are expected in the case.
