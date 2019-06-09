GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they located a man they said was a danger to himself on Sunday.
GCSO says Timothy Scott Bell, 53, was last seen leaving from his home on foot around 2:34 p.m. near Bonner Way. According to deputies, Timothy had threatened to harm himself.
Since then, GCSO says Timothy was found and is now safe.
