Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's office confirmed 11-year-old Kenny Levern Newell who disappeared Sunday afternoon had been found.
Deputies confirm he was found safe around 7:45 a.m. by a bus driver and aide who saw Kenny was missing on the news. Greenville County Schools identified the hero bus driver and aide as Carlos and Linda, saying they preferred to have their last names kept private.
According to deputies, they spotted Kenny near Lakeside Road and Stables Road in Piedmont.
FOX Carolina spoke with Kenny's family. According to them, Kenny rode around on his bike for hours on Sunday until he became tired and decided to hide in the bushes so no one would grab him.
His family said he has now had a shower and hot meal and are grateful to have him home.
It was early Monday morning when Lt. Ryan Flood sent an alert shortly before 3:00 am saying they were looking for Newell.
According to Lt. Flood, Kenny was last seen yesterday afternoon, at around 6:40pm, leaving his home on Rosalee Drive, riding a bicycle.
He was wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and green Converse shoes. He is 4’7” and 70 lbs.
Deputies were called around midnight and started a search with K-9’s, but didn't find him.
More news: Multiple fire departments respond to house fire in Enoree
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.