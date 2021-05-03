GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lt. Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after one person was shot Monday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 8:30 a.m. a call came in for a gunshot victim outside one of the apartments on Boiling Road Extension.
The sheriff's office said the victim is currently in stable condition and being transported to the hospital.
The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 29 year-old Laderrick Demmon Cunningham. Deputies say that while searching for Cunningham, they located a second gunshot victim near Wenwood Rd. late Monday morning.
The victim located near Wenwood Rd. has not yet been identified, according to deputies.
Deputies say that investigators obtained warrants charging Cunningham with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
GCSO says that the incident that occurred along Boiling Road Extension is believed to be isolated.
Stay tuned was we work to learn more information.
