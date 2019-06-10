GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has added a new K-9 to the pack.
The sheriff’s office said K-9 "Rick" is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois imported from the Czech Republic.
Deputies posted on Facebook that Rick is “a highly trained, fine-tuned, professional crime fighting machine.”
Rick’s skills include “locating drugs, finding bad guys and sniffing out lost body cameras (when the rookies drop them).”
Rick also enjoys daily runs with his dad in their off time.
