GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person was injured in an overnight shooting on Mauldin Road, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they arrived to the scene just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
The sheriff's office mentioned that at this time there is no suspect information. The investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released at a later time.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
