GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County emergency dispatchers said deputies were investigating a robbery at a pawn shop Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery reportedly occurred at the Cash America Pawn on Mauldin Road.

Dispatchers said deputies were on scene as of 1:15 p.m.

Deputies later confirmed they responded to a panic alarm and learned the business had been robbed by a man with a handgun.

No one was hurt.

