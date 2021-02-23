GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County emergency dispatchers said deputies were investigating a robbery at a pawn shop Tuesday afternoon.
The robbery reportedly occurred at the Cash America Pawn on Mauldin Road.
Dispatchers said deputies were on scene as of 1:15 p.m.
Deputies later confirmed they responded to a panic alarm and learned the business had been robbed by a man with a handgun.
No one was hurt.
