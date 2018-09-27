PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after one person was shot in Greenville County Thursday afternoon.
Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies were called to an address on Holden Court around 12:15 p.m.
Deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, Flood said.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
No suspects have been named.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
