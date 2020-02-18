GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday they are investigating after a man’s body was found in an unoccupied home along Table Rock Road in the Cleveland community.
Deputies said they were dispatched to the home around 8:30 p.m. Monday and arrived to find the body inside the home.
Deputies said the death was deemed suspicious, but the cause remains under investigation pending autopsy results.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS - Gather GVL is open! Here's what you can expect at the new restaurant collective
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.