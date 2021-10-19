GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Deputies have located an 80-year-old man who went missing on Friday, Oct. 15.
Deputies said Robert Gamewell Gantt was last seen around 1:00 p.m. on Laurens Road, near Innovation Drive. He was in a white 2019 Honda CRV with SC Tag: 1858ML), according to deputies.
The sheriff's office reported him safe just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.
MORE NEWS: Clemson City Council debated extending their mask mandates on Monday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.